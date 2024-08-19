'I Feel at Home!' No. 1 2027 ATH Loves Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies are hard at work on the recruiting trail.
And not just in the 2025 class, where they currently rank No. 8 in the nation per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings, and No. 7 in the 247Sports class rankings.
In fact, while the Aggies also have their eyes on the 2026 class, they are even looking ahead to 2027.
In fact, one of their biggest targets in the class, No. 1 athlete and No. 3 overall player Myson Johnson-Cook, is starting to feel the love, naming Texas A&M as one of his top schools thus far in the process.
“My favorite things about the Aggies are that every time I step foot on campus, they make sure I feel at home,” Johnson-Cook told On3. “And that Coach Troop and the staff show me love and are very passionate about me coming there and making me a better player.
Tennessee was also mentioned as a contender by the rising star talent.
“My favorite thing about the Vols and Coach Walt (Ashton Walter) is that they are the school that has been in contact with me the most, and I love that," Johnson Cook said in the interview. "It seems like they are the school that is most interested in me.”
Johnson-Cook, who played his freshman season at McArthur (Decatur, IL), already stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 220 pounds heading into his sophomore campaign for DeSoto, and will likely lineup on both sides of the ball for the Eagles.
At McArthur, he played both safety and running back.
In total, Johnson-Cook holds nine offers, Georgia, Byalor, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, and the Aggies.