All Aggies

'Two Great Brands': Mike Elko Clarifies Texas A&M 'Flagship' Claim

Earlier this spring, Mike Elko called the Texas A&M Aggies the flagship program in the state of Texas - which obviously ruffled a lot of burnt orange feathers.

Matt Galatzan

Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

DALLAS - So far, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is saying all of the right things.

After taking over the job from Jimbo Fisher at the end of November, Elko has quickly won over the fanbase in Aggieland, in large part due to his no-nonsense attitude, and his obvious understanding of Aggie culture.

Earlier this spring, he took that to another level, seemingly proclaiming Texas A&M as the flagship program in the state, much to the chagrin of Texas Longhorns fans everywhere.

Elko clarified those comments at SEC Media Days on Thursday, pulling back and taking the high road.

Mike Elk
Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

“I think that statement was made in reference to our role focusing with high school coaches in the state than it was comparing us to any other school in the state,” Elko said. “I just think — and I followed it up after with saying one of. It’s not about — we have two great brands in this state. And the nice thing now is we’re in the same conference and we play each other.

"That stuff will get settled in recruiting battles and on the field."

That said, one thing that Elko is not shying away from is his assertion that Texas A&M can become truly special.

And he maintains that they have everything they need to become the top program in all of college football.

“We believe we have an infrastructure and the resources at Texas A&M to be the premier football program in the country," Elko said. "We’re not the only school that thinks that. I think our focus is trying to become the best version of ourselves. If we do that, success will follow.”

His journey to becoming that program will officially begin on August 31 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News