'Two Great Brands': Mike Elko Clarifies Texas A&M 'Flagship' Claim
DALLAS - So far, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is saying all of the right things.
After taking over the job from Jimbo Fisher at the end of November, Elko has quickly won over the fanbase in Aggieland, in large part due to his no-nonsense attitude, and his obvious understanding of Aggie culture.
Earlier this spring, he took that to another level, seemingly proclaiming Texas A&M as the flagship program in the state, much to the chagrin of Texas Longhorns fans everywhere.
Elko clarified those comments at SEC Media Days on Thursday, pulling back and taking the high road.
“I think that statement was made in reference to our role focusing with high school coaches in the state than it was comparing us to any other school in the state,” Elko said. “I just think — and I followed it up after with saying one of. It’s not about — we have two great brands in this state. And the nice thing now is we’re in the same conference and we play each other.
"That stuff will get settled in recruiting battles and on the field."
That said, one thing that Elko is not shying away from is his assertion that Texas A&M can become truly special.
And he maintains that they have everything they need to become the top program in all of college football.
“We believe we have an infrastructure and the resources at Texas A&M to be the premier football program in the country," Elko said. "We’re not the only school that thinks that. I think our focus is trying to become the best version of ourselves. If we do that, success will follow.”
His journey to becoming that program will officially begin on August 31 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.