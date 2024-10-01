'I'm Ready To Play!' Texas A&M CB B.J. Mayes Shares Feelings on Position Change
The old saying is true: when one door closes, another one opens.
At least, it's true for the Texas A&M secondary.
After Tyreek Chappell was struck with a lower-leg injury that likely put an end to his 2024 campaign, Mike Elko needed someone to fill the young corner's dynamic role as both a cornerback and nickelback in Elko's advanced defensive scheme.
Look no further than B.J. Mayes, a senior out of Houston who transferred over to College Station after a tenure at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, who is more than grateful for the opportunity to be one of Mike Elko's starting 11 defensemen.
"My response (to the opportunity presented) was 'I'm ready to play,'" Mayes said. "Y'all want to move me to nickel? Give me the assignment, it's time to ball. Let's go play."
Mayes praised the defensive scheme of his new head coach, which allowed him to use his aggressiveness in the secondary.
"I really like it. I love it, actually," Mayes said in his Monday press conference. "I'm more of an aggressive DB, and Coach Elko is an aggressive coach, he's always ready to send blitzes. He understands that I'm a really physical DB, and I like how he works being physical into the scheme."
When asked what inspired the Houston native to transfer back closer to home from Birmingham, Mayes gave the reason that most expect an athlete to - family.
"I just thought it was a great opportunity to come home, you know it's my last season. All my family is in Houston and so it was a good opportunity for them to travel and come watch my games," Mayes said.
After recording a pair of tackles against Arkansas in Arlington, Mayes and the rest of the Aggie defense will now prepare for a bigger SEC opponent in the No. 9 Missouri Tigers on Saturday.