Insider Gives Injury Update on Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman vs. Bowling Green
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday night, looking to move to 3-1 on the season.
However, one critically key component to that goal will be who is under center.
Last week, usual starting quarterback Conner Weigman was forced to sit out the game after experiencing a setback with an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder that he suffered during Week 1.
So who will ultimately take the field for Texas A&M? According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel during an appearance on College Football Live on Friday, it will once again likely be the Marcel Reed Show for the Aggies.
“As for Conner Weigman, the will he, won’t he was the biggest story of last Saturday,” Thamel said “He did not go against Florida. Marcel Reed stepped in, and did a great job. Weigman’s dealing with an injury in his throwing shoulder... It’s unlikely they are going to bring him back for the Bowling Green game on Saturday. So look for Weigman to get better and for Reed to have some more opportunity.”
In place of Weigman, Reed came in and put on a show, completing 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two scores and rushing 13 times for 83 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
That resulted in Mike Elko revealing to the media in his weekly press conference that the quarterback situation would be a 'game-time decision' for the rest of the season, including the matchup vs. Bowling Green.
“I think people who get to know me know that it’s probably going to be a game-time decision for the rest of the season,” Elko said during his weekly appearance on The Aggie Football Hour. “That’s just how we handle things. We have a lot of real honest conversations internally, but those stay internal.”
All that said, if Reed puts up another stellar performance vs. the Falcons, he could make Elko's decision at lot easier.