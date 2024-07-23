'It Pisses Us Off': Texas A&M OT Trey Zuhn Responds to Offensive Line Criticisms
DALLAS - The Texas A&M Aggies are a bit of an unknown heading into the 2024 season.
In large part, that is due to a host of new starters on both sides of the ball. However, it is also due to a few lingering questions that could have a major impact on their outlook in Year 1 under Mike Elko.
Chief among those question marks is the offensive line, which not only struggled in a big way last season, but came under constant fire as a big reason for the team's inconsistent year.
Fortunately for Texas A&M, the players have taken notice, and according to starting left tackle Trey Zuhn, they are motivated to take a step forward.
“It pisses us off,” Zuhn III said on Thursday at SEC Media Days in Dallas. “It makes us work harder. We want to be the best offensive line to protect whoever is in the backfield and win games for us this season.”
One big factor in the backlash against the Aggies offensive line last season was their inability to keep their quarterbacks healthy.
In fact, the Aggies lost not one, not two, but three starting quarterbacks at one point or another, with Conner Weigman, Max Johnson, and Jaylen Henderson all being lost due to injury.
Zuhn and the rest of the offensive line recognize that, and are taking that responsibility very seriously heading into the new year.
"We really need to work harder and make sure that the guy behind us, whoever it is, is protected 100%," Zuhn said. "We really take that on personally, and no matter who is behind us, they're going to be safe and make the plays they need to make."
To be fair, the Aggies line was never 100 percent healthy itself for most of the year either, with multiple players missing time due to injury.
Luckily there is reinforcements on the way.
Transfers Armaj Reed-Adams and Kolinu'u Faaiu should provide immediate help inside, while the return of Reuben Fatheree at right tackle - which allows Chase Bisontis to move back inside to guard - should pay major dividends as well.
Texas A&M will also get back a healthy Kam Dewberry and a new starting center in Mark Nabou, which should make for an intriguing front.
“We’ve got a lot of experience going into this year, so I’m really excited for that,” Zuhn said. “We’ve had a lot of time to gel together and get our connection strong between each other. We’re going to be fighting for each other. We know each other now, so we’ll be able to play together a lot better.”
As the case with most SEC programs, the Aggies season could very well come down to their offensive line play and their ability to protect the quarterback.
But if what Zuhn says holds true, it could end up being a big year in College Station.
"The sky is our limit this season," Zuhn said. "We've had some disappointing years in the past, and we just use that as fuel. It makes us work harder every single day. I can't wait for this season. We're going to show people who we are.
The Aggies open the season against Notre Dame on Aug. 31 at Kyle Field.