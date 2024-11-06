Jordan Pope Explains Why He Chose Texas Longhorns Over Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas Longhorns got the best of the Texas A&M Aggies on the men's basketball recruiting trail this offseason in the race for Oregon State Beavers transfer guard Jordan Pope.
Pope took official visits to both College Station and Austin before cutting his list down to Texas and Texas A&M. He ultimately committed to the Longhorns in April, joining Rodney Terry instead of Buzz Williams.
Texas A&M Aggies on SI asked Pope in September about what that process was like.
"Both teams had a high interest in me," Pope said. "Both teams provided a great pitch in terms of how I might fit or work with the team. So from that standpoint, that's what drew my interest. And then obviously the coaching staff from here and there, I likeed a lot. The visit was great, but ultimately, I thought (Texas) was the better place."
Pope was then asked what ultimately gave the Longhorns the edge over the Aggies, and his answer might surprise some.
"The fans," Pope said. "The fans showed a little more love. And then just the vibe I got from the coaching staff and players. Everything was great on my A&M visit, so it's all love to those guys but, from the moment I was here, it felt like it was the right place to be."
Pope made his Texas debut in Monday's loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and struggled to find a rhythm, finishing with five points on 2 of 8 shooting to go along with two rebounds and two assists.
Pope and the Longhorns will host Houston Christian on Friday while the Aggies will play Texas A&M-Commerce in their home opener.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Marcel Reed Announced As Starting Quarterback For Texas A&M Against South Carolina
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Shares Message from Conner Weigman
Steve Spurrier Believes Marcel Reed Is 'Much Better' Than Conner Weigman
'That's What Makes Him Great': Mike Elko Praises Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Explains Decision to Bench Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed