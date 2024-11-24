ESPN College Gameday Headed to College Station for Texas vs. Texas A&M Matchup
Entering the final week of the regular season, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns will officially take the spotlight of the entire college football world on next weekend as they take on the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in the revived Lone Star Showdown.
As if the return of the historic rivalry hasn't gathered enough attention ever since the Longhorns joined the Southeastern Conference this year, ESPN's iconic pregame show "College Gameday" will be getting in on the action, per an announcement from the network on Saturday.
The show will have a full circle moment, ending the season in the same place it started. Gameday hosted its first show in College Station when the Aggies took on Notre Dame in Week 1, with the Fighting Irish dominating 23-13, and will return to Aggieland on Saturday.
This is the third time that Texas will be featured on the show this year, having its first appearance when Gameday traveled to Ann Arbor for the Texas versus Michigan game during Week 2 and its second when the show was hosted in Austin to watch the Longhorns take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8.
Although Texas took the victory against Michigan, it would end up taking its first loss of the season to Georgia, despite the Gameday panel rallying for the Longhorns to win. This time around, head coach Steve Sarkisian and starting quarterback Quinn Ewers look to end their regular season 2024 campaign on a high note.
And just like Georgia stood as Texas' toughest battle that far into the season, the Aggies now take on that role, being the one obstacle standing in between the Longhorns and an SEC Championship berth. But Texas A&M is also in search of its first conference title and first College Football Playoff spot, leaving this matchup as one that decides the fate of either team's postgame run.
Texas currently enters the matchup at a 10-1 record after beating Kentucky 31-14 in Austin, while Texas A&M fought a tough battle against Auburn in triple overtime, but came up short 43-41.
Gameday will begin its broadcast next Saturday from 8-11 a.m. CT before the Longhorns and the Aggies kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field.
