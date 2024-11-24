Official: Winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M Will Face Georgia in SEC Championship
AUSTIN -- The stakes are officially still as high as ever ahead of next Saturday's monumental rivalry rematch between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
The SEC announced Saturday night that the Georgia Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship. Per multiple reports, the winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M will play the Bulldogs in Atlanta on Dec. 7.
Texas A&M, which dropped a 43-41 four-overtime heartbreaker to the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, appeared to have its SEC hopes all but dashed with the loss, but the Aggies still have tons to play for, including an automatic College Football Playoff berth, if they can get past the Longhorns and beat Georgia for the conference title.
As for Texas, the Longhorns put away the Kentucky Wildcats in a 31-14 win in Austin Saturday and still controlled their destiny to the SEC title game even before Texas A&M's loss.
“The game is the game as far as, what are we trying to accomplish to win that game to get to the SEC Championship Game?” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Saturday after the win over Kentucky. “But, I’m not naive to know the rivalry is the rivalry, and what this game means to the entire state of Texas, and households being divided Thanksgiving weekend.”
The Longhorns and Aggies will kick off from College Station next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. ESPN's College GameDay will be on hand.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings