'Long Road Back!' Mike Elko Touches On Early Season Injuries For Texas A&M
Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko has had quite the first year as the Aggie head coach, and he's only coached five games.
He has coached his team to a 4-1 season record, which includes a 2-0 SEC record, following a big win against Florida in Gainsville and more recently another win over Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. Elko and crew will look to keep the ball rolling as they welcome the No. 9 Missouri Tigers to Kyle Field Saturday morning to continue SEC competition.
Unfortunately for Elko, he has had to weave his way through the injury reports quite a bit so far in the season, losing running back Rueben Owens to a lower leg injury in training camp before the season even got underway.
And when the season finally did kick off, Elko and the offense lost a key member of their line, as Mark Nabou was injured and ruled out for the season in the opener against Notre Dame.
Another key injury in the Notre Dame game, as we all know, was that of Conner Weigman, who sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but was not sidelined until the second half of the McNeese game the following week.
Elko's quarterback worries, of course, can be put aside thanks to the rise of Marcel Reed, but the first-year head coach still has a lot to think about regarding his players' health.
Thankfully for Elko, he did get a player back this past week in Arlington, as defensive lineman Enai White played in his first contest since suffering a season-ending injury last year against South Carolina.
"It's been a long road back for him, and obviously it was a really rough injury and the rehab on those injuries is so long," Elko said to Andrew Monaco on The Aggie Football Hour. "He was able to get back about a week and a half ago and he started running around a little bit and last week he was healthy enough to travel. It's good for him to be back out there and be around the guys."
The Aggies need everyone on their A-game this week as they take part in their second Top 25 battle of the season this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. against No. 9 Missouri.