Look: Texas A&M Football Reveals New Black Jerseys
The Texas A&M Aggies are debuting a new look this upcoming season as the team prepares for the first year of the coach Mike Elko era.
Texas A&M football revealed on social media Thursday that the Aggies will be sporting a slick, black jersey kit this season. However, it remains a mystery which opponent the team will wear the color scheme against for the first time.
The jersey, which is a part of Texas A&M Athletics' partnership with Adidas, is already being made available for fans to purchase online.
Take a look:
On the official Texas A&M website, the men's jersey is currently set at a $139.99 retail price with free shipping and is officially named the "Texas A&M Aggies Alternate Premier Strategy Jersey."
The site lists the jersey as a special event item, writing that "orders containing this product will be shipped separately. This item will be shipped no later than Friday, September 20, 2024."
It has become somewhat of a running theme across sports where teams or fans will wear black during pregame to symbolize an opponents' impending "funeral." When taking this into account, it's reasonable to think that the Aggies could wear their black kits against the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field. Fans could follow suit, making it a "blackout" game that would ramp up the intensity for the rivalry rematch even further.
However, we'd argue that the black jerseys would be better suited for a non-conference game or lower-tier SEC matchup. The Texas-Texas A&M game should feature traditional jersey colors for both sides.
But before getting too far ahead of ourselves, No. 20 Texas A&M will have to take on No. 7 Notre Dame in College Station for the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 31.