'Made Good Progress!' Texas A&M DC Jay Bateman Pleased With Defensive Improvements
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies have been on a roll recently, especially following their season-opener loss to Notre Dame. Something has definitely changed in the defense, in a good way.
After allowing 198 rushing yards to Notre Dame and 166 to McNeese the following week, the Aggie rushing defense has certainly gotten back to their old ways, as they currently average 114 rushing yards allowed per game, and they only allowed 62 in the blowout win against Missouri on Saturday.
What does Jay Bateman think of it all? Obviously, he couldn't be more pleased.
"I think they kind of have a better understanding of what we want to, I think especially in the run fit structure," Bateman said. "Early on, I think there were some issues that we got ironed out a little bit, and I've been pretty pleased with how the back ends come together, too. I think we've done a good job piecing in some new players back there."
Bateman has specifically seen improvement in junior transfer cornerback Will Lee III, who has shown a lot of confidence since arriving at Texas A&M.
"He's a really talented kid. We knew that when he got here," Bateman said. "He's played really well the past couple of weeks and so he's playing with a lot of confidence right now, so that's awesome. We've been asking him to play a lot of man coverage, and I think that he has really improved."
"He's done a great job of just learning football and I think that that's where he's really starting to show up."
Bateman's defense gets a bye this week and will pick back up when the Aggies face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on October 19.