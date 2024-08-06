'They're Competing!' Texas A&M DC Jay Bateman Speaks On Aggies Defensive Depth
It looks like new A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is going to have to make some difficult decisions when it comes to choosing starters in the secondary.
Bateman spoke Tuesday afternoon in Texas A&M's Fall Camp Press Conference and did not hold back when talking about the weapons he had been working with through the spring and summer, and how he and the other coaches had a lot of thinking to do when it came to choosing the starters.
"I think it's a really competitive room. I don't think anybody in our coaching staff thinks like 'man, these are the two starters right now,'" Bateman said. "I think they're competing really well. I feel really good about all of them playing; I think they will all play some. I think it's going to end up creating a situation where the two, three, or four kids that end up playing are very well prepared."
The secondary wasn't the only area getting praise from their coach. The defensive line, especially junior Cashius Howell, received acclaim as well.
"D-line is always the one position where you rotate the most. He (Cashius) is a really unique player, a really good player. I think he's changed his body since he's been here. He's going to play defensive end and he's going to play edge a ton, and on third down, I think he will give us a lot of flexibility," Bateman said. "We're gonna be really happy with him after 12 games."
Bateman also spoke highly of Texas A&M's new "12th Man," Nana Boadi-Owusu, saying he was much deserving of the honor.
"All of the things that are embodied by the 12th Man, I think that's who Nana is. He's truly a servant leader, he's a selfless kid. Whatever we ask him to do, he does it, and I think he's a good player, too. In my mind, I believe that's what that role is," Bateman said.
"He's really worked hard to become the best football player he can, and I think our kids really respect him. I think we can point to him as a leader and say this is the kind of servant leader we want in this football program."
Only 25 days remain until we see just how explosive this defense is that Jay Bateman and Mike Elko speaks proudly of.