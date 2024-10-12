Mike Elko Wants to Fix Potential 'Big Problem' During Texas A&M Bye Week
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko said Monday ahead of the team's bye week that he wants the secondary to address improvements in pass coverage.
“There is still a lot of things to learn from and a lot of stuff to clean up, like some things in coverage before they become a big problem," Elko said.
Considering that the Aggies easily handled the then-No. 9 Missouri Tigers in a dominant 41-10 win, there's certainly reason for confidence in College Station, but Elko has emphasized that there's no point in feeling satisfied with where the team is currently at despite a 5-1 record and a 3-0 mark in SEC play.
Still, the pass defense has argubaly been one of the Texas A&M's most notable weakness so far this season. The Aggies have allowed the fourth-most total passing yards (1,221) among SEC teams.
There's been some leaky moments in coverage that have led to big plays. In the win over Bowling Green, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. got loose for a 65-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half. He gashed the Texas A&M secondary with eight catches for 145 yards. The following week in the victory over Arkansas, the Aggies allowed Razorbacks receiver Isaac Teslaa to score a 75-yard touchdown on the thrid snap of the game. Even in the win vs. Missouri, the only touchdown A&M allowed was a 59-yard score from receiver Theo Wease Jr. in the second half.
The Aggies have some talented defenders in the secondary like Marcus Ratcliffe, Will Lee III, Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks and more, but minimizing the big plays will need to be an emphasis among the group before taking on teams like LSU and Texas, which loom large as the two toughest games left on A&M's schedule.
Texas A&M will come out of the bye week to visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 19.