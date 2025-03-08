New Details Emerge in Arrest of Johnny Manziel's Mom
Last Saturday, Michelle Manziel, the mother of Texas A&M Aggies legend Johnny Manziel, was reportedly arrested in Kerrville, Texas outside of San Antonio on DWI charges.
Now, according to TMZ, new details have emerged from the night of the arrest.
Per the report, Manziel was driving with a broken tail light and displayed classic signs of imparment, before failing a field sobriety test.
"During an ensuing traffic stop, our sources say Michelle showed signs of intoxication... including bloodshot, glassy eyes and unsteady balance," TMZ wrote. "They also claim Manziel's mother had a strong odor of booze emanating from her breath. We're told Michelle refused to take an intoxilyzer test ... and when authorities administered the horizontal gaze nystagmus check, she showed six clues of inebriation."
TMZ also noted that Manziel was booked and later released on $7,500 bail. Manziel and her attorney did not release a statement on the arrest.
Kerrville is an area the Manziel's are all too familiar with. Johnny starred in high school at Kerrville Tivy before beginning a memorable career in College Station that was highlighted by him winning the Heisman Trophy.
During a three-year span at Tivy from 2008 to 2010, Manziel had 7,500 yards, 75 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions while adding an incredible 4,038 rushing yards and 78 rushing touchdowns.
Manziel finished his two-year Texas A&M career with 26 appearances while going 595 of 863 passing for 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns and 22 interceptions to go along with 345 carries for 2,169 yards and 30 more scores on the ground, winning a Heisman Trophy in the process.
