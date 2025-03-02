Mother of Texas A&M Legend Johnny Manziel Arrested
The mother of Texas A&M Aggies legendary quarterback Johnny Manziel has gotten into some legal trouble in South Central Texas.
According to reports Sunday from TMZ, Michelle Manziel was arrested in Kerrville, Texas outside of San Antonio on Saturday for driving while intoxicated. She was reportedly being held on $7,500 bail but TMZ reported that "it appears" her bail has already been paid.
Kerrville is an area the Manziel's are all too familiar with. Johnny starred in high school at Kerrville Tivy before beginning a memorable career in College Station that was highlighted by him winning the Heisman Trophy.
During a three-year span at Tivy from 2008 to 2010, Manziel had 7,500 yards, 75 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions while adding an incredible 4,038 rushing yards and 78 rushing touchdowns.
Take a look at Michelle's mugshot:
Johnny has previously been open about his own struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, which ultimately played a major role in his potentially promising NFL career being cut significantly short.
“I got diagnosed as bipolar and I felt like it was the same as being called an alcoholic or a drug addict,” he said in a new Netflix documentary in 2023. “I think I was just running from problems ... I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life."
Manziel finished his two-year Texas A&M career with 26 appearances while going 595 of 863 passing for 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns and 22 interceptions to go along with 345 carries for 2,169 yards and 30 more scores on the ground.
