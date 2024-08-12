No. 1 2026 RB Sets Texas A&M Aggies Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are surging in the 2025 recruiting class thus far, holding a top 10 class with multiple top targets still left on the board.
However, they are also hard at work in the 2026 cycle as well, with one of the top players in the country setting a visit to Aggieland over the weekend.
Per an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, four-star Forney (TX) running back Javian Osborn will head to College Station for the season opener vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on August 31.
Osborn is particularly excited to get to know the Aggies coaching staff even better, including running backs coach Trooper Taylor.
“What excites me about the Aggies is definitely the coaching staff,” Osborne said. “(Trooper Taylor) the RB coach is a good guy. We’ve had a personal meeting back earlier this summer and he showed me how he can use me and coach."
As it stands, Osborn is currently ranked as the No. 64 player in the country, the No. 6 running back, and the No. 7 player in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite of the rankings from the four major recruiting services.
However, On3 themselves have Osborn ranked as the No. 23 player in the nation, and the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class.
Since his freshman season with Forney in 2022, Osborn has been one of the most productive players in the state of Texas, rushing for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns, and being named the District 7-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year that season.
However, in 2023 as a sophomore the took things to an entirely new level, rushing 390 times for 2,231 yards (7.69 yards per carry) and 39 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 181 yards and two more scores.