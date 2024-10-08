No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies In 'Driver's Seat' In SEC? Steve Spurrier Shares Thoughts
This past weekend was a crazy weekend for college football even by the SEC's standards.
The unranked Arkansas Razorbacks took down the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers 19-14 in Fayetteville and the also unranked Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off the upset of the century, defeating Kalen DeBoer's No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 40-35 in a game for the ages.
Underdogs are rising, and the powerhouses are slowly crumbling it seems in the SEC. The conference newcomer Texas Longhorns reign atop the AP rankings, but who really is in control of the conference?
According to former player and coach Steve Spurrier, it's the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies, who secured a big win themselves this past weekend in a 41-10 blowout against the top 10-ranked Missouri Tigers.
"There might be a championship with both teams having at least one loss if I had to guess," Spurrier said. "Texas A&M's sort of in the driver's seat right now conference wise I think without having any losses. Almost everybody else has one by now."
Pat Dooley, the host of the Another Dooley Noted Podcast, which featured Spurrier today, said that Texas A&M simply might just be "that good."
Dooley very much could be correct. The Aggies have faced much internal opposition this season, including the quarterback dilemma between Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed and early season woes in the rushing defense, and both issues seem to have been solved.
On Saturday, Weigman showed Mike Elko that he is still the leader that the team knows him to be, putting on an almost perfect passing performance, completing 18 of 22 passes, to go along with 276 passing yards.
A leader who could definitely get some good use when the Aggies welcome LSU and Texas to Kyle Field within the next couple of months, further intensifying the SEC competition as well as the pressure on the Aggies to perform well in these situations.
But even if Weigman goes down again, or just needs a rest, Mike Elko can sleep soundly at night knowing that he has Marcel Reed in his back pocket.
And for the Aggie defense? They're only allowing 114 yards on the ground per game, one of the best in the nation. This is just what Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman would like to see right before some more SEC heavy hitters go against the Aggies.