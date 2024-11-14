No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies will face off against their final non-conference opponent of the 2024 season under the bright lights of Kyle Field Saturday night.
And they will be facing... the Aggies. The New Mexico State Aggies, that is.
The two Aggie squads have only done battle against each other once, back in 2016, which resulted in a 52-10 win for the then No. 9-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, led by Trevor Knight and not one, but two punt return touchdowns by Christian Kirk.
The New Mexico State Aggies, from Conference USA, have had a dismal season to say the least after being in such high hopes last season with a 10-5 record. Their most recent 41-28 loss to Western Kentucky brought them to 2-7 on the 2024 campaign, far the opposite of what their fans most likely expected after last season.
While this may seem like an easy win on paper for Texas A&M, they should know not to underestimate any opponent. With that said, here are three defensive players from New Mexico State that Texas A&M should highlight in their first game without star running back Le'Veon Moss.
1) LB Tyler Martinez
Martinez, a linebacker in his junior year, currently leads the team with 71 combined tackles. He also has nabbed a sack this year, so whoever is under center for Texas A&M needs to watch for him coming through the gaps.
2) DE Kale Edwards
And speaking of someone who has tallied sacks on the year, this 6'5, 234-pound defensive end leads New Mexico State with four. The Aggie offensive line is mighty but has also been wounded throughout the year. Edwards' location should be known by the quarterback at all times.
3) DB Josiah Cox
Cox is the only New Mexico State Aggie with multiple interceptions, with two. Not many compared to others, but still enough to be labeled as a threat downfield. Conner Weigman and/or Marcel Reed should still tread with caution when heaving one up.
