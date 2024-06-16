'Really Well-Coached': Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Reveals Thoughts on Kentucky CWS Matchup
The Texas A&M Aggies escaped the Florida Gators with a 3-2 win on Saturday night in their opening matchup of the College World Series, moving them to 6-0 since the start of the NCAA tournament last month.
However, they are not the only team who has been on fire as of late.
Their next opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats also currently sit at 6-0 in the tournament and are coming off of a 5-4 win in extra innings over the NC State Wolfpack, thanks to a walk-off home run from Mitchell Daly.
Following his team's win over the Gators, Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle shared his thoughts on the Wildcats, and what will make them such a challenge on Monday night.
“Just a great really well-coached team. Obviously Coach of the Year in the league,” Schlossnagle said. “They can do everything: Hit the ball out of the ballpark, run, bunt, put a lot of pressure on you, throw strikes, play defense."
Schlossnagle also sees a lot of similarities between his team and the Wildcats.
Specifically in the way they carry themselves, and the chemistry and confidence that they play with as a team - something that the Aggies have prided themselves on all season.
“I’ve watched them play on television, and they have an awesome synergy about them, too; you can see that, playing with a lot of confidence, like us. I think we’re playing with a lot of confidence and we have some neat character in our club, too.”
First pitch between the Aggies and Wildcats is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.