All Aggies

'Really Well-Coached': Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Reveals Thoughts on Kentucky CWS Matchup

The Texas A&M Aggies are on a roll this post season, but so are the Kentucky Wildcats.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies escaped the Florida Gators with a 3-2 win on Saturday night in their opening matchup of the College World Series, moving them to 6-0 since the start of the NCAA tournament last month.

However, they are not the only team who has been on fire as of late.

Their next opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats also currently sit at 6-0 in the tournament and are coming off of a 5-4 win in extra innings over the NC State Wolfpack, thanks to a walk-off home run from Mitchell Daly.

Following his team's win over the Gators, Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle shared his thoughts on the Wildcats, and what will make them such a challenge on Monday night.

“Just a great really well-coached team. Obviously Coach of the Year in the league,” Schlossnagle said. “They can do everything: Hit the ball out of the ballpark, run, bunt, put a lot of pressure on you, throw strikes, play defense."

Schlossnagle also sees a lot of similarities between his team and the Wildcats.

Specifically in the way they carry themselves, and the chemistry and confidence that they play with as a team - something that the Aggies have prided themselves on all season.

“I’ve watched them play on television, and they have an awesome synergy about them, too; you can see that, playing with a lot of confidence, like us. I think we’re playing with a lot of confidence and we have some neat character in our club, too.”

First pitch between the Aggies and Wildcats is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News