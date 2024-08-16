Report: Texas vs. Texas A&M Rivalry to Receive Title Sponsor
On November 30, the rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns is finally set to renew after more than a decade.
The Lonestar Showdown will not only be one of the most anticipated games of Thanksgiving weekend but also one of the most anticipated of the entire football season.
However, it appears that the game will be changing to a degree - at least in name.
On Thursday, Texas and Texas A&M announced a joint press conference in Houston with Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts and Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte, where they teased 'an exciting announcement' about the rivalry.
At first, rumors led many to believe that the presser was scheduled to announce the rivalry as a neutral site matchup going forward - something that fans were not happy about.
However, according to reports from the Houston Chronicle's Kirk Bohls, that is not the case at all. Instead, Del Conte and Alberts are expected to announce a new title sponsor for the rivalry.
The two schools have not faced off on the football field since 2011 when the Longhorns connected on a last-second Justin Tucker field goal to win 27-25.
Since the Longhorns' admission into the SEC, the hype for the renewed rivalry has been palpable, especially with the players.
“It’s personal, that’s all I have to say, it’s personal,” Aggies linebacker Taurean York said at SEC Media Days. "I don’t talk to anybody from Texas because it’s that personal to me. They didn’t recruit me and there are a lot of comparisons going on about me and Texas players in a sense. So I kinda put those rest in a sense.”
The Longhorns and Aggies will both kick off the 2024 season on Aug 31., with Texas A&M set to take on Notre Dame, while Texas hosts Colorado State.