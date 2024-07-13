All Aggies

'Sayonara!' Texas A&M Alum Dan Campbell Shares Thoughts on Jim Schlossnagle

Texas A&M Aggies legend and Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made it very clear how he felt about the exit of Jim Schlossnagle

Matt Galatzan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell answers a question during availability before OTA at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell answers a question during availability before OTA at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program was sent into a state of disbelief last month when former head coach Jim Schlossnagle left College Station to become the next skipper in Austin for the arch-rival Texas Longhorns.

That type of decision was already going to rub Aggie fans the wrong way. But what made it worse for Texas A&M was that he made it less than 24 hours after a heartbreaking national championship loss, and following a stern denial of any interest in the job.

However, none of that matters now. Schlossnagle is in Austin, and the Aggies hired Michael Earley as the new head coach.

And when asked about the situation by 96.7 the Ticket in Dallas, Texas A&M alum and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made his feelings very clear - Schlossnagle is the enemy.

“You try to put yourself in his shoes, and who knows the decisions, the reasons," Campbell said. "It’s one of those tough moments, I hate to criticize... I know this, as an Aggie, I hate to see him go, ’cause he’s a good coach. Immediately after though, he tipped his hand — if ever so slightly. On the flip side, man, hey, sayonara. So, now you’re the enemy, so let’s go beat his (expletive).”

Fortunately for the Aggies, Earley has gotten off to a tremendous start in place of Schlossangle, returning nearly the entire roster, and bringing in a haul of talent from both the transfer portal and recruiting trail alike.

And as a result the Aggies should once again be a prime contender for a national title next season.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News