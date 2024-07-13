'Sayonara!' Texas A&M Alum Dan Campbell Shares Thoughts on Jim Schlossnagle
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program was sent into a state of disbelief last month when former head coach Jim Schlossnagle left College Station to become the next skipper in Austin for the arch-rival Texas Longhorns.
That type of decision was already going to rub Aggie fans the wrong way. But what made it worse for Texas A&M was that he made it less than 24 hours after a heartbreaking national championship loss, and following a stern denial of any interest in the job.
However, none of that matters now. Schlossnagle is in Austin, and the Aggies hired Michael Earley as the new head coach.
And when asked about the situation by 96.7 the Ticket in Dallas, Texas A&M alum and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made his feelings very clear - Schlossnagle is the enemy.
“You try to put yourself in his shoes, and who knows the decisions, the reasons," Campbell said. "It’s one of those tough moments, I hate to criticize... I know this, as an Aggie, I hate to see him go, ’cause he’s a good coach. Immediately after though, he tipped his hand — if ever so slightly. On the flip side, man, hey, sayonara. So, now you’re the enemy, so let’s go beat his (expletive).”
Fortunately for the Aggies, Earley has gotten off to a tremendous start in place of Schlossangle, returning nearly the entire roster, and bringing in a haul of talent from both the transfer portal and recruiting trail alike.
And as a result the Aggies should once again be a prime contender for a national title next season.