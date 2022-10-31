Auburn Fires HC Bryan Harsin 2 Weeks Before Texas A&M Game

The Texas A&M Aggies might be facing off against the Auburn Tigers this season, but one coach won't be standing on the sidelines.

Auburn officially fired coach Bryan Harsin Monday following its 41-27 loss to Arkansas. Harsin will be owed more than $15 million as part of his buyout, which must be paid in full within the next 30 days.

Harsin was relieved of his duties after the Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) fell two games below .500 on the season. Since hiring Harsin in the 2020 offseason, Auburn has lost 10 of its last 13 games and nine of its last 10 games against Power Five opponents.

"Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program," the school said in a statement. "President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football."

Harsin finished his time with a 9-12 overall record in less than two seasons on The Plains. The Tigers also announced the hiring of athletic director John Cohen from Mississippi State prior to the firing.

Harsin spent seven seasons at his alma mater Boise State before being hired as Gus Malzahn's replacement. As the Broncos' head coach, he posted a 69-19 record, including five 10-plus win seasons.

An outsider to the SEC, Harsin had never coached in the southern region upon his arrival with the program. He struggled to adjust to the rigors and turmoil that come with coaching in the conference, and never found his footing as a recruiter.

Following a 6-7 debut season that ended with five straight losses, several boosters attempted to oust Harsin from his position. With frustrations of regression, plus a setback in recruiting on actual National Signing Day in February, the school conducted an investigation to see if there would be proper cause to fire the 45-year-old coach after one year.

Upon further review, there was no evidence to justify a firing without avoiding the buyout, thus giving Harsin a second season. Earlier this year, Auburn athletic director Allen Greene, who was instrumental in Harsin's hiring, announced he was stepping down from the program.

Harsin now becomes the seventh FBS head coach to be fired during the regular season, joining Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech), Karl Dorrell (Colorado), Herm Edwards (Arizona State), Scott Frost (Nebraska) and Will Healy (Charlotte).

Early names expected to be in the running as Harsin's replacement include Jackson State's Deion Sanders, Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and former Florida coach Dan Mullen.

The Aggies will face Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

