Texas A&M Aggies Get Good Injury News Before Mississippi State Game
The Texas A&M Aggies have released their final initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
Texas A&M five-star freshman receiver Terry Bussey was taken off the report after being listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. His status was one to watch as the Aggies got closer to kickoff but Texas A&M will now have one of its most dynamic playmakers on the road.
Third-string quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who has yet to attempt a pass this season, was downgraded to out while the usual names of running back Rueben Owens, linebacker Tyreek Chappell and offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. were also listed as out.
Here's the full report for both Texas A&M and Mississippi State:
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said recently that the team "needs" Bussey this season.
"He's growing every day into a technically-sound football player," Elko said. "He came in as a great athlete who had done so many things. I think every time he goes out there, he's becoming a better and better technically sound football player. He knows that. That's, I think, his drive and his work. It's great to continue to find different ways to get him the ball. ... "It's great that he's getting more and more comfortable in the different ways we're trying to use him. We're using him now as a decoy, as a guy that we give the ball to. The more he learns, the more he grows, I think the easier it is going to be for him to impact games. We certainly are going to need him to impact games down the stretch for sure."
Through the first five games of his college career, Bussey is already fourth among Texas A&M pass catchers this season in receiving yards (86) while also handling lead returner duties on kickoffs and punts. He's also added six carries for 79 yards this season. His 13.2 yards per carry is by far the highest on the team, though this number is certainly skewed a bit by the lack of rushing attempts he's gotten compared to guys like Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels.