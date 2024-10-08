Terry Bussey Taking Next Step for Texas A&M Aggies: 'We're Going to Need Him'
Texas A&M Aggies five-star freshman Terry Bussey continues to prove why he was such a priority recruit for some of the best programs in the country during the 2024 cycle.
The seemingly position-less speedster is still listed as a defensive back on both Texas A&M's roster and the ESPN database but he's making a case for being one of the offense's most important players as the Aggies head into their bye week. Through the first five games of his college career, Bussey is already fourth among Texas A&M pass catchers this season in receiving yards (86) while also handling lead returner duties on kickoffs and punts.
He led the Aggies in receiving during the 41-10 win over Missouri on Saturday, finishing with three catches for 76 yards while also running the ball once for six yards. It's clear that his role will continue to expand as the season progresses, something Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko touched on while speaking to the media Monday.
"He's growing every day into a technically-sound football player," Elko said. "He came in as a great athlete who had done so many things. I think every time he goes out there, he's becoming a better and better technically sound football player. He knows that. That's, I think, his drive and his work. It's great to continue to find different ways to get him the ball."
As the Aggies head into the back half of their season, Bussey's ability will force defenses to pay attention to him. Elko admitted that this gives the offense the luxury of using him as a decoy while continuing to give him the ball as well.
"It's great that he's getting more and more comfortable in the different ways we're trying to use him," Elko said. "We're using him now as a decoy, as a guy that we give the ball to. The more he learns, the more he grows, I think the easier it is going to be for him to impact games. We certainly are going to need him to impact games down the stretch for sure."
Along with the receiving ability, Bussey has proven that he can make things happen when gets the ball on handoffs. He had a 65-yard rushing touchdown in the win over McNeese State and has totaled six carries for 79 yards this season. His 13.2 yards per carry is by far the highest on the team, though this number is certainly skewed a bit by the lack of rushing attempts he's gotten compared to guys like Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels.
Bussey's next chance to show why he's all that and then some will come on Oct. 19 when the Aggies visit Mississippi State after resting up during the bye week.