Texas A&M Aggies Ranked Top 10 In SEC Football Standings By ESPN FPI Predictor
As the Texas A&M Aggies wrap up their final weeks of summer camps and practices, the kickoff for the Notre Dame game looms closer and closer as we are just two weeks away from seeing what Mike Elko's team is capable of.
The signing of Mike Elko, who was A&M's defensive coordinator from 2018-2021, was one of many monumental moments that highlighted the offseason. Texas and Oklahoma officially joined the SEC, and the renewal of the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M was announced for this season, replacing LSU as the Aggies' rivalry week opponent for the foreseeable future.
Texas A&M made many strong moves in both recruitments and transfer portal signings, adding more firepower to their explosive defense. Things could be a little ricketier from an offensive standpoint, though. As the team familiarizes itself with Collin Klein, quarterback Conner Weigman looks to return to superstar form as he returns from an ankle injury that ended his season just four weeks in last year.
Weigman's receivers are strong, but who will step up in place of Ainias Smith, who is now a Philadelphia Eagle? Many believe that Moose Muhammad III and Jahdae Walker are more than capable of handling the workload that "Sub-Zero" carried game after game.
The offense has already lost a star player for likely the entire season, though, as sophomore running back Rueben Owens was stricken with a lower leg injury last week.
Looking from the outside, the Aggies are no Georgia Bulldogs or Alabama Crimson Tide, but they are ranked where they are in the AP Poll for a reason, and they seem to have most of the puzzle pieces to take the college football world by storm and cruise into the College Football Playoffs. In the realm of the entire SEC, here are the final standings predictions courtesy of ESPN's FPI predictor:
1) Georgia Bulldogs, 10-2
2) Texas Longhorns, 10-2
3) Alabama Crimson Tide, 9-3
4) Missouri Tigers, 9-3
5) Tennessee Volunteers, 9-3
6) Oklahoma Sooners, 8-4
7) Ole Miss Rebels, 8-4
8) LSU Tigers, 8-4
9) Texas A&M Aggies, 8-4
10) Auburn Tigers, 7-5
11) Kentucky Wildcats, 6-6
12) South Carolina Gamecocks, 6-6
13) Florida Gators, 6-6
14) Arkansas Razorbacks, 5-7
15) Mississippi State Bulldogs, 5-7
16) Vanderbilt Commodores, 4-8