Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Preview: Keys To The Game
The no. 20 Texas A&M Aggies take their final road trip of the season in the penultimate game of the 2024 season, heading to Jordan-Hare Stadium to battle the Auburn Tigers.
While it seems that A&M should have the edge on Auburn on both sides of the ball, the home advantage definitely still keeps Auburn in the running for an upset. Like Kyle Field, Jordan-Hare Stadium has been consistently ranked as one of the most intimidating atmospheres in college football. With a capacity of over 88,000, the "War Eagle" chants should be almost deafening.
But of course, this is a battle of football teams and not stadium crowds, so let's take a look at what both teams need to do in order to top the other in this matchup.
Texas A&M wins if...
...they stay healthy across the board, win the yardage battle and block out the crowd.
When it comes to the battle between the Aggies and the Tigers, a common theme for the winner has been whoever accrues the most total yards during the contest. Last year, A&M doubled Auburn's yardage production, which led to a big win at home. In 2022, when Auburn was victorious in the low-scoring affair, they had 330 yards to Texas A&M's 215, leading to their 13-10 victory last time the two teams were in Auburn, even when the Tigers had three turnovers in the game.
The Aggies are led by one of the best returning starting quarterbacks in the nation in Conner Weigman. In a perfect world, Weigman is healthy and still the starter by the time this game rolls around and the Aggies are almost locked into the College Football Playoff Picture. And of course, A&M's defense will be a factor no matter if they're in College Station or not.
Auburn wins if...
...they score first, and score often.
Texas A&M is a team that when they score first, they're likely going to be consistent with their scoring throughout the game whether it be touchdowns or field goals. Weigman and the Aggie offense have lots of weapons to use to make their march down the field.
If Auburn wants a chance at winning, they need to hold A&M to some three-and-outs and the occasional field goal, and they need to take advantage of the stops, win some chess matches against the defense, and at least put some points on the board, regardless of how.
Texas A&M has won three of the last five games against Auburn, so it's pretty clear that both of these teams have the other's number. We'll see how well that is on November 23 in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.