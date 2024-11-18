Texas A&M Aggies Open as Slight Favorites vs. Auburn Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies have one final test on their schedule before the monsterous matchup against the Texas Longhorns in College Station on Nov. 30.
Texas A&M will face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday for the final road game of the regular season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Aggies head into the matchup as slight 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is currently 47.5 points. Auburn's moneyline is +110 while Texas A&M's is set at -130.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Monday that he expects the crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium to be "electric."
"The atmosphere is electric," Elko said. "Us having to go on the road to Auburn at night is going to be electric. It's going to be their senior day, and I'm sure they're going to want to send their seniors out the right way."
The Tigers are 4-6 this season with some tough losses, with three of those being decided by one score.
"They've been very productive on offense all year," Elko said. " ... They've been moving the football very well. They had some turnover issues at critical moments in some of their early games that shot them in the foot."
Despite the ups and downs, Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has five years of collegiate experience dating back to his time at Michigan State. These reps could prove vital against a ranked Texas A&M team.
"He has the talent, and he has the arm talent to make explosive plays," Elko said of Thorne.
Texas A&M and Auburn will kick off from Jordan-Hare on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies Not Taking New Mexico State Lightly
Texas A&M Aggies Reveal Uniforms For New Mexico State Game
No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Preview: New Mexico State Aggies
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Keys to Victory
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Offensive Players To Watch