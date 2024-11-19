'Electric!' Aggies Coach Mike Elko Previews Texas A&M's Road Trip to Face Auburn
Rounding out their non-Texas SEC slate, the Texas A&M Aggies are hitting the road to Auburn for a late November matchup that, for once, seems to have implications.
The Tigers have just one conference win to their name, and while their strength of schedule did them no favors, they'll certainly be looking for another to salvage an otherwise disappointing season with hopes of earning bowl eligibility.
Mike Elko's Aggies seem to have the odds in their favor, but they aren't taking anything lightly.
"Us having to go on the road to Auburn at night is going to be electric," Elko explained. "It’s going to be their senior day, and I’m sure they’re going to want to send their seniors out the right way.”
In order to do so, the Tigers will look to utilize its talented defensive unit against an Aggies core that will now be without Cyrus Allen for the remainder of the season, among other injuries.
Saturday evening against New Mexico State, Texas A&M managed just fine, but in a conference game, that'll certainly look a little bit different.
“They have a really talented front," Elko said. "They’re good at the second level ... they have good players, a good scheme, and they’re playing really well together.”
“We’re at a different spot, too," he added. "We have to understand that people are going to play really well against us right now. We’re in first place in the SEC; we’re in the top 15 in the country.”
For the Aggies, being in such high standing as late into the season as they are has come as somewhat of a surprise. Losing in Week 1 was a setback that carried with it dooming implications, but Elko and company battled against those to climb to the top of the conference.
Now, they're tied for first with Texas two weeks away from the renewed rivalry, and every snap played in preparation will matter. Both for competition's sake, and for the players' enjoyment.
At least, that's how Elko is choosing to approach it.
"When you get this type of season," the coach began, "when you get this type of camaraderie when things are going the way they’re going, enjoy it.”
The Aggies and Tigers will kick off from Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. Central.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Could Conner Weigman's Texas A&M Aggies Career Be Coming To An End?
'Football Ain't Easy!' Texas A&M DL Albert Regis Previews Aggies Final Two Games
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies 'Not Concerned' After Win over New Mexico State
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced