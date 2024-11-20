Auburn Tigers Not Focused on Spoiling Texas A&M Aggies' Season
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies have absolutely no margin for error. If they want any chance at making the College Football Playoff, then they defiitely need to win their final two regular season games and make the SEC Championship Game, and probably need to win that as well.
There's already a lot of attention surrounding the regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns, but before that, the Aggies must go on the road and face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Auburn has had a very disappointing season thus far, currently sitting at 4-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play. Just to make a bowl game, the Tigers must beat both A&M and Alabama to close out the season, and calling that an uphill battle would be an understatement.
That said, Hugh Freeze's team hasn't given up yet. The Tigers still have a chance to drastically shake up the College Football Playoff race, and while that isn't their primary focus, that fact is not lost on them.
"I hadn't really thought about that. I think about the next opportunity for our great fans in Jordan-Harris Saturday night against a really good football team, and our people are incredible," Freeze said. "I think we have the best fans, and they're going to show up. But now that you mention it, you know, it's something to think about. I mean, we certainly won't be a part of the playoffs this year, which is disappointing, but we have a chance to impact it yet, so that should mean even more motivation."
The Tigers are where they are for a reason, though. They've had their chances, but their many crucial mistakes have cost them multiple games this season.
To score a huge upset over the Aggies, they'll need to play a clean, efficient game while avoiding those fatal errors.
"I think we need to win first down, you know, offensively for sure, and then special teams. I think when we have a chance to get points, we've got to make points and defensively eliminate the explosive plays, particularly those that occur when (Marcel Reed) breaks the pocket."
Even in a down year for the Tigers, Jordan-Hare Stadium should be rocking for senior day, so the Aggies will need to prepare for another hostile environment.
"Night games in Jordan-Hare are always fun. Our people enjoy it, and it's, you know, if we can find a way to get this thing to the fourth quarter with a chance to win it, our fans will make a difference. I believe that with all my heart, so it'll be a fun opportunity."
