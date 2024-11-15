Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico State Aggies: What the Stats Say
As the Texas A&M Aggies return to action following a bye week, they know that every game from here on out is essentially a playoff game. Luckily, they have a rehearsal of sorts coming up next.
On Saturday night, A&M will play host to the New Mexico State Aggies in its final non-conference game of the season. New Mexico State looks like a very easy opponent on paper, currently sitting at 2-7 and near the bottom of the Conference USA standings. While A&M should win decisively, it's still important to show up and play its best.
With that said, let's take a look at the numbers.
As one would expect from a 2-7 Group of Five team, the stats are not kind to New Mexico State. The team is seventh in Conference USA in scoring offense (20.6 points per game), ninth in total offense (304.3 yards per game), and last in passing offense (116.6 yards per game), which mostly stems from the option offense it runs. In fact, NMSU's passing offense ranks as the third-worst in the nation ahead of only Air Force and Army, two teams that also use an option-style offense. If not for a solid rushing attack (187.8 yards per game), this offense would be dead in the water.
Defensively, it's unfortunately a similar story. New Mexico State ranks dead last in the conference in scoring defense (37.1 points allowed per game), ninth in total (450.2 yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (204.8 yards allowed per game) and eighth in passing defense (245.4 yards allowed per game). Considering it hasn't faced a Power Five team all season, New Mexico State's defense may be one of the worst in the country.
On A&M's side, the game plan is clear. Offensively, the ground game is the bread and butter, as A&M ranks second in the SEC in rushing offense (212.9 yards per game). However, the loss of top running back Le'Veon Moss for the season will put a dent in the offense.
Defensively, A&M ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in most stats, but the competition is stuff.
A&M and New Mexico State will kick off from College Station at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.
