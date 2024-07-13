WATCH: Multiple Texas A&M Star Players Ratings Revealed In College Football 25
Josh Pate, a podcaster on college football and Twitter personality, recently posted onto the site to showcase some of the best Aggie football players on the roster and disclose the ratings for the players in EA Sports College Football 25, which is set to be released Friday.
In the short video just under a minute, Josh gave a solid presentation on the Aggies' gameplay, releasing the ratings of two key offensive skill players and three defensive players.
"College Station is the place to control a roster and a dearth of top-end talent," Pate said during his presentation of the game, which was heavily gifted with authenticity as images of Aggie Yell Leaders, mascot Reville X, and rowdy Texas A&M fans showed a good reason why Kyle Field was the top-ranked toughest field to play at in the game.
Starting on offense, quarterback Conner Weigman was revealed to possess an 88 overall. Running back Reuben Owens was then shown utilizing spin moves and other evasive ball carrier moves as his 85 overall was announced.
Of course, you can't count out the "Wrecking Crew" defense, and EA did not in the slightest.
Before getting to defensive players, Pate noticed he kept repeating the phrase "five-star," but said that that just happens to be the trend, as multiple five-star rated defensive players were highlighted in the presentation, all from the defensive line.
Defensive end Shemar Turner received an overall of 88, D.J. Hicks got an 85, and the other defensive end, at 90 overall, awaits Nic Scourton, whom the Aggies picked up in the transfer portal from Purdue as the highest-ranked Aggie defensive player in the game.
It's almost here, the first official collegiate football video game in over a decade could be in your console in less than a week. Who will you use first when the game hits the shelves?