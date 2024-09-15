Texas A&M Back In The Top 25 Rankings After Win vs. Florida
After their impressive showing against the Florida Gators in Gainsville, the Texas A&M Aggies found themselves back in the Associated Press' Top 25 College Football rankings, ranked right at number 25.
The Aggies were also ranked in the Coaches Poll, one spot higher in 24.
The Aggies were ranked in the 20th spot to begin the 2024 season but were knocked out after their opening game loss to Notre Dame, who was ranked 7th at the time.
After dominant showings against McNeese State last week and yesterday against Florida, the Aggies again find their way back into the ranking picture.
Even after a 47-minute weather delay after the first quarter, the Aggies were led yesterday by redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed, who started in Conner Weigman's place so the junior could nurse a sprain in his AC joint in his throwing arm. Reed put his name into the starting quarterback role as he completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two passing touchdowns, including a 73-yard pass to Cyrus Allen for the long score.
He also did damage on his legs, running for 83 yards and scored the Aggies' lone rushing touchdown as they ran for 310 yards on the day, their second consecutive game doing so.
The Aggies will look to continue their impressive stretch as they welcome the Bowling Green Falcons to Kyle Field this Saturday in primetime. Bowling Green almost pulled off an amazing upset of the now 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions one week ago, so the Aggies might not want to take their opponent too lightly as they look to stay in the rankings.