Texas A&M Catcher Jackson Appel Picked In 6th Round Of MLB Draft By White Sox
And that's one more Texas A&M Aggie to the pros.
In a draft that has seen Braden Montgomery (Red Sox, 12th overall), Chris Cortez (Angels, 45th overall), and Ryan Prager (Angels, 47th overall) find their major league homes, All-SEC catcher Jackson Appel had his name called by the Chicago White Sox in round six, 169th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The White Sox are a heavily struggling team in the pros right now, 5th in the American League Central division. Youth should be a big-time positive for the 2005 World Series champions going forward.
And when it comes to collegiate catchers, very few come like Jackson Appel does. Appel transferred to College Station after three seasons at the University of Pennsylvania. Appel was a crucial piece of the Aggies' stifling offensive production, batting with a .331 average, with 10 home runs and 41 runs batted in, with three of those long balls coming in one game against UTSA on April 9. Appel also produced a .534 slugging percentage, 78 hits, and 48 runs scored.
The new pro from Houston was also very productive in his defensive efforts behind the dish, finishing the season with a .997 fielding percentage, one of the highest in Division I baseball.
Following his 65 games of play this year for the Maroon and White, Appel was selected to the All-SEC first team at catcher for his professional-like season.
The 2024 MLB draft still has the rest of today and tomorrow for picks to be announced, with plenty more Aggies like Evan Aschenbeck still up for grabs.