Texas A&M Chancellor Takes Shot At Jim Schlossnagle For 'Shady' Exit

The Texas A&M Aggies have their new head coach, but there is still a sour taste in their mouths left from former skipper Jim Schlossnagle.

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle before game 2 of the College Baseball World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle before game 2 of the College Baseball World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies lost former head coach Jim Schlossnagle to their arch-rival Texas Longhorns last week, in a move that shocked Aggie fans everywhere.

After all, Schlossnagle had just berated the media the evening before bolting for Austin for simply asking questions about his connection to the job. Nonetheless, Schlossnagle left, leaving an extremely sour taste in the mouths of Aggies everywhere.

And following the swift hiring of Michael Earley as Schlossnagle's replacement, Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp took the opportunity to take a shot at the former coach during Earley's introductory press conference.

University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle poses for a photo with Hook ‘Em at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA

"Considering the shady way this all happened & the final result, A&M got the far better part of this deal," Sharp told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. "A coach loyal to his players & school is worth his weight in gold. Now we've got that coach."

However, Sharp wasn't the only person in the Aggies organization who was thrown off by Schlossnagle's actions.

Following his exit to the Longhorns, it was reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball that a deal had been done between Schlossnagle and Texas before the start of the postseason.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts has now seemingly backed up those reports, telling Zwerneman that Schlossnagle was extremely avoidant in the weeks leading up to his exit.

Per Alberts, Schlossnagle avoided a meeting scheduled regarding the renovation of Blue Bell Park - allegedly a major sticking point for the coach - and canceled one-on-one meetings with the AD.

“We hosted a regional, and after the regional, I said, 'Can we meet?' ” Alberts said to Zwerneman. “We scheduled a meeting for Monday (June 3), and he canceled. We scheduled a meeting for that Tuesday, and he canceled... That Wednesday I went and sat … (Schlossnagle’s) son was in his office, and so I sat in (assistant coach) Nolan Cain’s office. I talked for 40 minutes with Nolan Cain until he came.”

At the end of the day, what's done is done. Schlossnagle has departed College Station, and Earley is now leading the charge.

And it seems all of Aggieland is thrilled with the outcome.

