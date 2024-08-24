All Aggies

Texas A&M Football 2024 Depth Chart Prediction: Offense

With QB Conner Weigman back under center, the Aggies will be looking to head to the College Football Playoffs, despite already being down a star running back.

Aaron Raley

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens (2) runs the ball during the second half as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Jett Johnson (44) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens (2) runs the ball during the second half as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Jett Johnson (44) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies are only a week away from beginning the on-field portion of the Mike Elko era, one that the 12th Man is hoping will end in some form of hardware coming back to College Station.

The Aggies got a touch of confidence boost earlier the past week, being ranked No. 20 in both the AP Poll and also the Coaches Poll.

The Aggies lost many players in the draft this year, but the spots have been filled accordingly and the Aggie offense is still ready to produce, especially now that redshirted quarterback Conner Weigman is back on the team. Weigman was enjoying a Heisman-esque season in 2023 before a lower-body injury against Auburn in week four brought his season to a screeching halt.

So, who exactly will line up with Weigman in one week when the Aggies open up the season in prime time against Notre Dame?

Here is how Texas A&M Aggies on SI believes Mike Elko and Collin Klein's offense will shape up Saturday night:

Quarterback

weig
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

1. Conner Weigman

2. Marcel Reed

3. Jaylen Henderson

It should come as a surprise to nobody that Conner Weigman will be leading the charge against the Fighting Irish. The Aggies will hope he can stay healthy at least until the season closer versus Texas and avoid the quarterback room becoming an emergency room like it was last year. Marcel Reed put on an impressive performance in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State after Jaylen Henderson was injured on the first offensive play of the game for the Ags. Granted, with all of this, the Aggies finished with a winning record still, and they will look to improve on their 4-4 SEC record from last year.

Running Back

moss
Oct 7, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

1. Le'Veon Moss

2. Amari Daniels

3. E.J. Smith

Rueben Owens was all set for his sophomore season in Maroon and White before a lower leg injury a couple weeks ago ended his season prematurely. Moss and Daniels, however, were quite the tandem out of the Aggie backfield last season, combining for 1,016 yards and nine rushing scores. E.J. Smith, a redshirted transfer from Stanford and son of Hall of Fame halfback Emmitt Smith, is sure to see some carries as well in Owens' absence. The Aggies should be set in the running game this season.

Wide Receiver

walke
Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) races with tight end Jake Johnson (19) after a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

WR - X

1. Jahdae Walker

2. Terry Bussey

3. Jacob Bostick

WR - Slot

1. Moose Muhammad III

2. Micah Tease

3. Ernest Campbell

WR - Z

1. Noah Thomas

2. Cyrus Allen

3. Izaiah Williams

Even with Evan Stewart transferring to Oregon and Ainias Smith finding his professional home with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Aggie receiving corps is filled with experience and talent. Walker led the returning receivers with 590 receiving yards, and Thomas had five receiving scores, which was the most on the team of anybody. Terry Bussey has the potential to play a role for Texas A&M that Travis Hunter does for the Colorado Buffaloes. Moose Muhammad, son of former Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, has route running and open field play that is unmatchable. Surely, we all remember his astonishing one-handed grab and subsequent hurdle against Abilene Christian. It was a sight to see then, and don't be surprised if Moose breaks it out again this season.

Tight End

green
Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) runs after a catch against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tre Watson

2. Donovan Green

3. Shane Calhoun

The Aggies added a player with some championship game experience this past offseason in tight end Tre Watson, who was with the Washington Huskies in their runner-up performance to the Michigan Wolverines in this year's national championship game. Watson has gone on record saying, "It didn't feel good being on the losing side of it," so he is sure to go through this season with fire in his eyes. Donovan Green makes his return to the team after missing all of last year with a torn ACL and transfer Shane Calhoun further adds to the depth of trustworthy tight ends.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Trey Zuhn III

2. Dametrious Crownover

3. Blake Ivy

Left Guard

1. Chase Bisontis

2. Aki Ogunbiyi

3. Ashton Funk

Center

1. Kolinu'u Faaiu

2. TJ Shanahan

Right Guard

1. Mark Nabou Jr.

2. Kam Dewberry

3. Isendre Ahfua

Right Tackle

1. Ar'maj Reed-Adams

2. Reuben Fatheree II

3. Hunter Erb

Conner Weigman's protection even has some impressive depth, with A&M veterans such as Trey Zuhn III, Mark Nabou Jr., and the newly appointed "12th Man" Ar'maj Reed-Adams. The protection last year allowed the Aggie backfield to average 136.2 rushing yards per game, so expect that and even more with the depth at both the line and the backs.

