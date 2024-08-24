Texas A&M Football 2024 Depth Chart Prediction: Offense
The Texas A&M Aggies are only a week away from beginning the on-field portion of the Mike Elko era, one that the 12th Man is hoping will end in some form of hardware coming back to College Station.
The Aggies got a touch of confidence boost earlier the past week, being ranked No. 20 in both the AP Poll and also the Coaches Poll.
The Aggies lost many players in the draft this year, but the spots have been filled accordingly and the Aggie offense is still ready to produce, especially now that redshirted quarterback Conner Weigman is back on the team. Weigman was enjoying a Heisman-esque season in 2023 before a lower-body injury against Auburn in week four brought his season to a screeching halt.
So, who exactly will line up with Weigman in one week when the Aggies open up the season in prime time against Notre Dame?
Here is how Texas A&M Aggies on SI believes Mike Elko and Collin Klein's offense will shape up Saturday night:
Quarterback
2. Marcel Reed
3. Jaylen Henderson
It should come as a surprise to nobody that Conner Weigman will be leading the charge against the Fighting Irish. The Aggies will hope he can stay healthy at least until the season closer versus Texas and avoid the quarterback room becoming an emergency room like it was last year. Marcel Reed put on an impressive performance in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State after Jaylen Henderson was injured on the first offensive play of the game for the Ags. Granted, with all of this, the Aggies finished with a winning record still, and they will look to improve on their 4-4 SEC record from last year.
Running Back
1. Le'Veon Moss
2. Amari Daniels
3. E.J. Smith
Rueben Owens was all set for his sophomore season in Maroon and White before a lower leg injury a couple weeks ago ended his season prematurely. Moss and Daniels, however, were quite the tandem out of the Aggie backfield last season, combining for 1,016 yards and nine rushing scores. E.J. Smith, a redshirted transfer from Stanford and son of Hall of Fame halfback Emmitt Smith, is sure to see some carries as well in Owens' absence. The Aggies should be set in the running game this season.
Wide Receiver
WR - X
1. Jahdae Walker
2. Terry Bussey
3. Jacob Bostick
WR - Slot
1. Moose Muhammad III
2. Micah Tease
3. Ernest Campbell
WR - Z
1. Noah Thomas
2. Cyrus Allen
3. Izaiah Williams
Even with Evan Stewart transferring to Oregon and Ainias Smith finding his professional home with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Aggie receiving corps is filled with experience and talent. Walker led the returning receivers with 590 receiving yards, and Thomas had five receiving scores, which was the most on the team of anybody. Terry Bussey has the potential to play a role for Texas A&M that Travis Hunter does for the Colorado Buffaloes. Moose Muhammad, son of former Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, has route running and open field play that is unmatchable. Surely, we all remember his astonishing one-handed grab and subsequent hurdle against Abilene Christian. It was a sight to see then, and don't be surprised if Moose breaks it out again this season.
Tight End
1. Tre Watson
2. Donovan Green
3. Shane Calhoun
The Aggies added a player with some championship game experience this past offseason in tight end Tre Watson, who was with the Washington Huskies in their runner-up performance to the Michigan Wolverines in this year's national championship game. Watson has gone on record saying, "It didn't feel good being on the losing side of it," so he is sure to go through this season with fire in his eyes. Donovan Green makes his return to the team after missing all of last year with a torn ACL and transfer Shane Calhoun further adds to the depth of trustworthy tight ends.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Trey Zuhn III
2. Dametrious Crownover
3. Blake Ivy
Left Guard
1. Chase Bisontis
2. Aki Ogunbiyi
3. Ashton Funk
Center
1. Kolinu'u Faaiu
2. TJ Shanahan
Right Guard
1. Mark Nabou Jr.
2. Kam Dewberry
3. Isendre Ahfua
Right Tackle
1. Ar'maj Reed-Adams
2. Reuben Fatheree II
3. Hunter Erb
Conner Weigman's protection even has some impressive depth, with A&M veterans such as Trey Zuhn III, Mark Nabou Jr., and the newly appointed "12th Man" Ar'maj Reed-Adams. The protection last year allowed the Aggie backfield to average 136.2 rushing yards per game, so expect that and even more with the depth at both the line and the backs.