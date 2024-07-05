Texas A&M in Contention For Weekend Commitment From 4-Star Tackle?
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a string of recruiting wins as of late, landing seven commits since the beginning of May alone, and 18 overall through the 2025 cycle.
This weekend, they'll be looking to add to that total, with four-star Horn (Mesquite, TX) offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, who recently set his commitment date for Saturday, July 6.
Earlier this week, Rogers put the Aggies among his list of finalists, alongside fellow SEC schools Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas, as well as ACC programs Florida State and SMU.
The Aggies have been making Rogers a priority for over a year now and extended him an offer in late May of 2023.
The rising high school senior from Mesquite, Texas a string of official visits in the spring, including one to Aggieland on June 13. He also visited Texas on June 14, Oklahoma on June 18, and Florida State on June 21, following trips to Missouri and SMU in May.
The trip to College Station was key to put the Aggies up in the 6 ft 6 in, 311 pounder’s top six.
As it stands, Missouri stands on top of the list according to On3’s RPM with a 59.8% prediction. Oklahoma follows with a 12.8% chance and Texas and SMU come next with less than 10%. Meanwhile, the Aggies sit with a 3.5% confidence rating.
That said, general consensus in the last few days has been the Aggies are squarely in the mix with Missouri and Oklahoma as the top three contenders.
Rogers is ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country, and No. 55 overall player, and No. 13 player in Texas, per the 247Sports Composite ranking.
Regardless of where Rogers ends up, however, it won't be the end of the weekend for Texas A&M by any stretch.
Aggie fans will also be awaiting the decisions of Riley Pettijohn, Kelshaun Johnson and Kamauryn Morgan - each of whom will be announcing over the weekend.