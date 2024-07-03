Four-Star Defensive End Kamauryn Morgan Announces Commitment Date
In what has already been another successful offseason of recruiting, Texas A&M has a chance to another piece to their already dominant defense.
Kamauryn Morgan, nicknamed "K3," is a four-star edge rusher from South Oak Cliff High School in Red Oak, TX. Morgan has narrowed down his collegiate decision to three schools, all in his home state of Texas: Texas A&M, Baylor, and SMU.
Morgan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will make his decision on July 7. He paid an unofficial vist to College Station on May 4, and an official visit on June 21.
During his junior season at South Oak Cliff in 2023, Morgan played his position better than anyone, recording 65 tackles (13 of them for loss), sacking the quarterback six times, and forcing two fumbles.
According to 247 Sports, Morgan is the 94th-ranked player in the nation, the 12th-ranked edge rusher, and the 16th-ranked player in the state of Texas.
Gabe Brooks, a scouting analyst for 247 Sports, had highly positive reviews about the young defensive end, saying Morgan "displays dip-and-bend ability and sudden juice to run the arc and get home." Morgan was also credited for possessing "heavy hands and doing a good job using extension to disengage, awareness to get hands up to clog passing lanes, above average redirecting ability to pursue, and thrives as a linear closer."
Should Morgan choose to take his talents to Aggieland, he would be joining an elite defensive squad including Taurean York and Bryce Anderson that also recently landed linebacker Noah Mikhail.