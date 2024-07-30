Texas A&M Looking For 'Best Five' Along Offensive Line Heading into Fall Camp
As has been well documented over the several months, the Texas A&M Aggies offensive line left a lot to be desired in 2023.
Many of the issues that plagued the group were due to injuries. That said, an influx of talent was needed across the front heading into the new season the Aggies were going to be able to compete in the new-look SEC.
Fortunately, that is exactly what happened, with multiple transfers coming into the fold, as well as key contributors who missed time during the season getting healthy throughout the spring.
As a result, the Aggies should have healthy competition up front, as they attempt to find the best combination of five to protect their starting quarterback, Conner Weigman.
"There are a lot of ways that we have to look at this to make sure that we have the best five on the field and have a flexibility that does not lock us into only playing five," Aggies head coach Mike Elko said Tuesday. "One of the things that could give us an advantage is playing seven or eight guys."
Two players entrenched as starters are left tackle Trey Zuhn and guard Chase Bisontis - though Elko was not specific on which guard spot he would occupy, the Outland Trophy Candidate is a Day 1 starter one way or the other.
That leaves three spots open for competition. Which according to Elko, will begin to take shape based on what happens at the center spot - a battle which will be headlined between Mark Nabou Jr. and Kolinu'u Faaiu.
"You have a battle at center between probably three guys," Elko said. "The guys that lose that battle could flip out to guard or flip out to right tackle."
Fortunately for Texas A&M, it appears that Elko is confident in what his team has on the roster, and what they have planned for that group heading into fall camp.
"From where we were to where we are, it would be hard to stand here in front of you and tell you it's a strength," Elko said. "We've made a lot of strides and really improved. It will be significantly better than it was in the spring."
Texas A&M opens the season on August 31 at Kyle Field against Notre Dame.