Texas A&M Offense Sputters as Aggies Fall Short vs. Notre Dame

The Texas A&M Aggies came up short in their season opener vs. Notre Dame on Saturday

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Entering their matchup vs. the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night, the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies had high hopes for their home debut.

Not only did they have a new-look roster, a new head coach, and a healthy starting quarterback for the first time in almost a year, but they also had the eyes of the nation squarely fixed on College Station.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, it seems the stage is still a bit too big for their rebuilding program, as they fell short in a 23-13 loss to the Irish.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) leaps for a pass during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Things got off to a rough start from the beginning for the Aggies, who sputtered their way to a 6-6 tie at halftime.

The defense was there yes. The offense, however, was not.

The main struggle for the Aggies came up front, where the Irish defensive line won the majority of the battles up front, resulting in a rough outing both on the ground and through the air.

In his first start since Week 4 of last season, starting quarterback Conner Weigman completed just 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions. The running game struggled as well, with the Aggies rushing for 146 yards as a team, while Le'Veon Moss managed the only touchdown of the day for the Aggies.

Still, the Aggies managed to remain in the game until late in the contest, tying the game up with the Moss touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

However, it wasn't long after that the Irish responded, marching down the field on their own impressive drive to take the lead back at 20-13.

But with one final chance to extend the game in the final minutes of regulation, the Aggies offense once again faltered, with another Weigman pass falling incomplete on fourth down, and sealing the Irish win.

The Irish put the icing on cake later with a field goal, making the final score 23-13.

For the game, the Aggies finished with just 232 yards of total offense, including just 100 through the air from Weigman. And on the other side, despite an admirable performance, the Aggie defense gave it late, giving up 351 yards of total offense, and nearly 200 on the ground.

Now, it is back to the drawing board for Elko and the Aggies, who will get a reprieve of sorts with the McNeese State Cowboys next week at Kyle Field.

After that, however, they face their first SEC game of the season against Florida in the Swamp.

And they must have answers by then.

