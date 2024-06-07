All Aggies

Texas A&M Transfer OL Bryce Foster to Visit New Big Ten Program

Former Texas A&M Aggies starting offensive lineman Bryce Foster is checking out another new Big Ten program.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Texas A&M Aggies starting offensive lineman Bryce Foster is still searching for his new home in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In recent weeks, he has shown interest in various Power 5 programs, including taking a visit to USC - who is set to make their Big Ten debut next season - last month.

Now, Foster has another visit to a new Big Ten program on the books, reportedly scheduling a trip to Eugene to check out the Oregon Ducks.

Foster played in all 12 games this past season for the Aggies, starting eight, and was an anchor and key part of the line for the entirety of the year.

In 2022, Foster started the first four games of the season. However, that season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury.

In 2021, Foster started all 12 of the Aggies' regular season games and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by SEC coaches and, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic

He started 28 games in total for the Aggies before his departure.

The Ducks - who are already a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff contender - would certainly benefit from adding Foster. And if it works out in their favor, he would become the second Aggie to head to Eugene this offseason, joining former star receiver Evan Stewart.

As for the Aggies, they're focused on themselves heading into the fall season.

"Our ability to get really talented and really good on the offensive line, as quick as we possibly can, will play a huge role in our ability to be successful on offense," Aggies coach Mike Elko explained. ”I do know that they will be a much scrappier, much grittier, much tougher group as we move into the fall."

Safe to say, Foster or not, Elko likes what he sees along the offensive front.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News