Texas A&M Transfer OL Bryce Foster to Visit New Big Ten Program
Former Texas A&M Aggies starting offensive lineman Bryce Foster is still searching for his new home in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
In recent weeks, he has shown interest in various Power 5 programs, including taking a visit to USC - who is set to make their Big Ten debut next season - last month.
Now, Foster has another visit to a new Big Ten program on the books, reportedly scheduling a trip to Eugene to check out the Oregon Ducks.
Foster played in all 12 games this past season for the Aggies, starting eight, and was an anchor and key part of the line for the entirety of the year.
In 2022, Foster started the first four games of the season. However, that season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury.
In 2021, Foster started all 12 of the Aggies' regular season games and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by SEC coaches and, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic
He started 28 games in total for the Aggies before his departure.
The Ducks - who are already a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff contender - would certainly benefit from adding Foster. And if it works out in their favor, he would become the second Aggie to head to Eugene this offseason, joining former star receiver Evan Stewart.
As for the Aggies, they're focused on themselves heading into the fall season.
"Our ability to get really talented and really good on the offensive line, as quick as we possibly can, will play a huge role in our ability to be successful on offense," Aggies coach Mike Elko explained. ”I do know that they will be a much scrappier, much grittier, much tougher group as we move into the fall."
Safe to say, Foster or not, Elko likes what he sees along the offensive front.