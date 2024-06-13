Texas A&M vs. McNeese State Week 2 Preview: Keys to the Game
The Texas A&M Aggies will be spending their week two hosting the McNeese State Cowboys in what many expect to be a runaway win for the Aggies.
Not only is A&M more stacked on both sides of the ball (and some would even say special teams), but players at A&M also have much better chemistry with their fellow teammates. Yes, the entire coaching staff is brand new, but they'll have this entire summer and the opening game against Notre Dame to figure out whatever issues might arise.
Nevertheless, still expect the over 100,000 members of the 12th Man to pack into Kyle Field like sardines as they cheer on the Maroon and White.
But, of course, anything can happen. Every Aggie still remembers the pain-staking loss to Appalachian State two years ago. This is why the games are played.
With that, here is what both teams need to do in order to bring home the victory:
Texas A&M wins if...
...the defense especially does what they normally do.
Texas A&M's defense has been one of the best in the country over the past few years. They are not nicknamed the "Wrecking Crew" for just any reason. A&M is looking to at least get to the College Football Playoffs now that there will be 12 teams fighting for the title, or at least make it to the SEC Championship. McNeese is just another opponent in the way.
McNeese wins if...
...literally everything goes wrong for Texas A&M.
With the daunting defense and six-figure crowd hounding down on them, it should go without saying that the pressure is going to be intense on the Cowboys. If McNeese can step up, force turnovers, get some three-and-outs, and make smart choices on defense, then maybe, and that's a big maybe, they could have a chance to pull off the college football upset of the century.