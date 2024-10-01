Texas A&M WR Mike Evans Sets Another Tampa Bay Buccaneers Record
If NFL players could be inducted into the Hall of Fame without having to wait a set number of years after retirement, then Mike Evans would have been enshrined a long time ago.
The Texas A&M alumnus added to his Canton-worthy resume by catching a touchdown from Baker Mayfield Sunday in Tampa Bay's win against the Philadelphia Eagles, a touchdown that made Evans the Buccaneers' all-time scoring leader.
Evans, who already holds the Buccaneers career receiving yards and touchdowns records, passed kicker Martin Gramatica, who played for Tampa Bay from 1999 to 2004, scoring 592 points via field goals and extra points after touchdowns. Evans' score put him up to 596 points.
The future Hall of Famer has caught passes from his fair share of quarterbacks, ranging from lesser-known names like Josh Freeman to average quarterbacks like Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick to even the "G.O.A.T" himself, Tom Brady, who led Evans and the Buccaneers to their most recent Super Bowl championship in 2021.
He has also lined up alongside some other notable receivers in both the past such as Vincent Jackson and DeSean Jackson. The current 1-2 of Evans and Chris Godwin have been named as one of the top wide receiver duos in the game today.
In addition to the scoring record, Evans leads the Buccaneers all-time in all three major receiving categories with 780 receptions, 11,680 receiving yards, and 97 touchdowns. Evans also holds many season receiving records for the Buccaneers, with his 1,524 yards in 2018 and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2021 both records as well. He also holds many "youngest" NFL records, breaking out from his rookie season in 2014, where he barely lost out on NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year to fellow SEC receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Above all else, perhaps the most impressive, Mike Evans holds the record for most consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards to start a career, which is ongoing at 10.
Yes, you're reading that right. Mike Evans has not had a season where he had less than 1,000 receiving yards. In 2017, he finished right on the edge with 1,001, but hey, he got there.
Evans and the NFC South-leading Buccaneers will look to continue their strong start to the season as they face the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional showdown inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on this week's Thursday Night Football contest.