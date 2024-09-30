Aggies In The NFL: Mike Evans, Christian Kirk Highlight Week 4
In a sweltering afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans continued to set records in Tampa Bay, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles to become the Buccaneers' all-time leading scorer.
Evans, who already holds most of the major Bucs all-time receiving records including receiving yards and touchdowns, hauled in eight receptions from Baker Mayfield for 94 yards and the record-setting touchdown, enjoying his normal day of production after a tough matchup against Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II last week. The Buccaneers would go on to win the contest easily, 33-16.
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk was able to rebound after struggling last week, catching seven passes for 61 yards a receiving touchdown as well. Kirk and Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars in a hard-fought match against the Houston Texans, which ended with Houston scoring a late touchdown to eke out a 24-20 win.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller did not record any stats against the Baltimore Ravens, and seemingly neither did any of the other players on the Bills' defense, as they were dashed by Derrick Henry for 209 total yards, including an 87-yard score on the first drive of the game, as the Ravens scored a 35-10 victory.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds failed to record a reception off of a pair of targets as the Broncos held off Aaron Rodgers and the Jets 10-9 in a defensive that took place in treacherous weather conditions. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix struggled to get the ball to his receivers throughout the game, even having -7 passing yards at halftime. He was able to find Courtland Sutton in the end zone for his first career NFL passing touchdown.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett scored three total tackles and sacked Gardner Minshew twice, but the Cleveland Browns came up just short against the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-16.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson recorded five total tackles as the Cowboys held off the New York Giants, 20-15.
De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins are in action tonight against the Tennessee Titans. Achane will look to improve on his performance last week against the Seattle Seahawks, where he only garnered 58 total yards from scrimmage in the 24-3 loss.
With fellow back Raheem Mostert still sidelined, and Tyler Huntley sure to provide an upgrade at quarterback, more can surely be expected from the Aggie running back, as well as Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Miami offense.