Aggies In The NFL: Mike Evans, Josh Reynolds Go Head-To-Head As Broncos Down Bucs 26-7
The Denver Broncos, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, finally got their first win of the 2024 campaign after upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, 26-7, Sunday afternoon in a matchup that featured a pair of Aggie wide receivers: Josh Reynolds for Denver and Mike Evans for Tampa Bay.
Josh Reynolds had a quiet day based off his performances so far this season, catching two passes for 36 yards. Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had four catches for 93 yards, including a 49-yard pass play. He notched five catches for 45 yards in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Mike Evans also had a quiet day by his standards, as he was busy dealing with Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who held the Buc's receiving yards leader to only two catches for 17 yards.
Evans is still trying to replicate his Week 1 performance, where he caught five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. After a rough matchup against one of the best corners in the league, Evans will look to bounce back as the Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles next week.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane also saw a dip in performance, but so did the team overall, as the team still attempts to move forward after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last Thursday against the Bills.
Achane only had 30 yards rushing and caught three passes for 28 yards in the passing game, albeit a struggling passing game under new quarterback Skylar Thompson that only saw star wide receiver Tyreek Hill catch three passes for 40 yards as the Dolphins took a loss to the Seahawks, 24-3.
Luckily for Miami, they get a break next week against the Tennessee Titans, who have been a very lax team so far this season.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, left the Browns' 21-15 loss to the New York Giants with a foot injury after only notching one tackle. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett will undergo an MRI on his right foot during this week.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson scored six total tackles, with one solo as the Cowboys fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-25.