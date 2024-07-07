All Aggies

Texas A&M Misses Out on 4-Star Edge Rusher Kamauryn Morgan After Baylor Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies missed out on a talented edge rusher commitment on Sunday.

Kamauryn Morgan at Aggies junior day
Kamauryn Morgan at Aggies junior day / @KamaurynM on X
The Texas A&M Aggies have been as hot as almost any other program this spring and summer on the recruiting trail.

And on Sunday, they were hoping to continue that trend, with South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) four-star edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan, nicknamed "K3," making his collegiate decision between three schools, all in his home state of Texas: Texas A&M, the Baylor Bears, and the SMU Mustangs.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, it didn't go their way, that choice, picking the Bears to play his next 3-4 years of college football.

Morgan made his decision coming off of a string of official visits, to Aggieland on June 21, Baylor on June 14, SMU on June 7, and Arizona State on April 26. He also took an unofficial visit to College Station on May 4.

Kamauryn Morgan
Kamauryn Morgan at Aggies junior day / @KamaurynM on X

During his junior season at South Oak Cliff in 2023, Morgan played his position better than anyone, recording 65 tackles (13 of them for loss), sacking the quarterback 5.5 times, making two pass breakups, and forcing two fumbles.

Morgan was impressive as a sophomore as well for South Oak Cliff, making 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and two pass breakups.

According to 247 Sports, Morgan is the 94th-ranked player in the nation, the 12th-ranked edge rusher, and the 16th-ranked player in the state of Texas.

With Morgan now off the board, the Aggies will turn their attention to the Monday decision of four-star Hitchcock (TX) wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson, who is set to choose between Texas A&M and Texas.

