Texas A&M 5-Star Target Jonah Williams Commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies have come up short to an SEC foe once again in a recruiting battle for a five-star player.
Five-star 2025 safety Jonah Williams has committed to the Texas Longhorns, he announced Saturday. The Ball High School (Galveston, TX) product chose Texas over a group of finalists that included Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU and USC.
"I thought it was the perfect fit," Williams said of Texas on On3's livestream.
Despite being finalists for five-star talents in receiver Kaliq Lockett and offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, the Aggies have lost out on both to Texas and Oklahoma, respectively, during this recruiting cycle.
Williams took an official visit to College Station on June 7. He also made OVs to USC (June 2), LSU (June 7), Ohio State (June 14) and Oregon (June 21). The Longhorns hosted him for an unofficial visit on July 25.
According to 247Sports' scouting report, Williams is "one of the freakiest athletes" in the 2025 class.
"A modern defensive chess piece who can move all around the defense while retaining effectiveness against a wide range of offensive schemes and play styles," wrote Hudson Standish of 247Sports. "Profiles as an instant impact player for college football's elite programs with significant long-term upside.
Last season, Williams tallied 54 tackles (four for loss), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries (one of which went for a touchdown), eight pass breakups, four interceptions, three pick-sixes. He also four total touchdowns on special teams (two punt returns, two kickoff returns).