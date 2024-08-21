Texas A&M 5-Star Target Michael Fasusi Commits to Oklahoma Sooners
The Texas A&M Aggies have come up short in another race for some five-star talent in the 2025 recruiting class.
A&M five-star offensive tackle target Michael Fasusi announced Wednesday that he has committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners and head coach head coach Brent Venables. The Aggies were one of three finalists for the Lewisville, Texas product alongside the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma. The Oregon Ducks, Missouri Tigers, USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs rounded out his prior list of seven finalists.
"He does not have a better relationship across the country than he does with Oklahoma OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh," said 247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy on Monday.
The Aggies first offered Fasusi back in Jan. 2023. He made two unofficial visits to College Station before making his official visit earlier this summer on June 6. This came after OVs with LSU (May 22) and Missouri (May 31) and before trips to Oklahoma (June 14) and Texas (June 21).
This spring, Fasusi spoke highly of Texas A&M and what first-year head coach Mike Elko "brings to the table."
“They moved up a lot. They really went from me kind of pushing them to the side with the old coaching staff," Fasusi told On3. "Coach Elko bringing his new coaching staff, they really stepped up a lot. They’re up there. ... I just believe in what Coach Elko brings to the table. Him being a down-to-earth guy, a great guy, probably one of the best head coaches I’ve ever talked to. Coach (Adam Cushing) comes in there too, he’s really passionate about the sport. Whatever he has to do he’s going to make sure he does it for you, just because he wants to see you succeed.”