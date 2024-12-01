Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Turner Injured vs. Texas Longhorns
COLLEGE STATION -- The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a blow on the defense in the second half of Saturday's rivalry rematch against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field.
With the Texas offense looking to build on its 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter, Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He quickly was checked on by medical staff before walking gingerly to the sidelines.
Turner said in September that the defense was emphasizing being physical against the run. The Texas A&M defense could certainly benefit from this while facing a deficit in the second half, as the Aggies were getting shredded by Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner.
"We're just trying to emphasize being more physical in the run game, trying to cut (yards given up) down a little bit," Stewart said. ... "It all begins up front with the defensive line. We try to pride ourselves in not letting the ball get around on us. We always put it on our backs that we don't ever want the ball to get to the second level and let other people try and make the play when we already know that we would be able to make the play."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Kickoff Time Announced
Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Questionable vs. Texas Longhorns
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview
Mike Elko Provides Positive Injury Update vs. Texas Longhorns