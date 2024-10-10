Texas A&M Aggies Dark Horse For National Championship? Analyst Shares Thoughts
Mike Elko's No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies are really making a name for themselves on the gridiron, both on and off the field, ever since their season-opening loss to Notre Dame, It was a game where many believe the Aggies still should've won.
And college football analysts are taking note.
On Wednesday, Joel Klatt made note of how the Aggies could easily be facing the No. 1 Texas Longhorns two weeks in a row, both in their season finale on November 30, and the next week in Atlanta for the SEC Championship, given the Aggies noted success and seemingly easy upcoming schedule. The only elite challenges ahead of Texas A&M are the matchups against LSU and Texas. Both of these games will be at Kyle Field, giving the Aggies a huge edge.
And on Thursday, ESPN analyst Heather Dinich has voiced her confidence in the Aggies, except she's taking things a step further.
"When you say dark horse, I go onto the bubble. I am going way dark horse, like true legit, and I am going to go with Texas A&M," Dinich said on the College GameDay podcast. "I think what we saw from the Aggies against Mizzou was not just a statement and indictment of the Mizzou side of things, but also that Mike Elko is a great hire. A tremendous hire. Might be jumping the gun here, but that's my pick."
Many might look at Dinich like she was speaking a foreign language, but like Klatt, is this really entirely out of the question?
The Aggies possess what is probably the best run defense in the SEC right now, even after a questionable start to the season. On the contrary, the Aggie rushing attack has been running rampant over the opposition, led by junior running back Le'Veon Moss, who currently leads the SEC in rushing yards. Conner Weigman seems to be back to his Heisman-worthy form, and even if something should happen to him again, Marcel Reed has proven he is just as capable of filling the role.
If the Aggies continue the roll that they are currently on, then Klatt and Dinich's predictions could easily become a reality.