Texas A&M vs. Texas In SEC Title Game? Joel Klatt Says It's 'Wild But Possible'
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed quite the season so far under head coach Mike Elko.
After a disappointing season-opening loss to Notre Dame that left many scratching their heads, the Aggies are riding a five-game winning streak that includes a 41-10 blowout of the Missouri Tigers in the return of Conner Weigman under center for the Aggies and remaining undefeated in SEC play.
The Texas Longhorns on the other hand are the current No. 1 team in the AP rankings, and even after an injury to senior quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns are still in good hands with redshirted freshman quarterback Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.
The Longhorns combat the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in the first Red River Rivalry as a part of the SEC, and immediately face the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs the week after, surely a test to see how serious the SEC newcomers are.
Both teams have two solid-performing quarterbacks, both are performing well in conference play, and the two teams will finish out their seasons playing each other at Kyle Field on November 30.
However, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, there is a very realistic chance that the Longhorns and Aggies could be turning right back around and playing each other again after their season finale matchup, this time for the SEC Championship.
"Doesn't that sound crazy right now? But guess what? It's almost the most likely scenario," Klatt exclaimed on The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast. "Play this thing out, okay? (Conner) Weigman, who looks healthy and can run the football, Le'Veon Moss is really good, Collin Klein, their offensive coordinator, I mean, you like what's going on. You gotta think to yourself, 'What if A&M takes care of business?'"
Klatt went on to break down how this is very much a likely scenario, going down the list of the Aggies' next few opponents and how he expects wins in just about all of them.
"All the other games are absolutely wins. Mississippi State? They should win that game. South Carolina? They should win that game. New Mexico State? They should win that game. They should beat Auburn at Auburn," Klatt said. "That leaves number 13 LSU right now. If A&M can win their next five, then all of a sudden they get to the Texas game with only one loss and they would be undefeated in SEC play. They don't even have to beat Texas at that point to get into the SEC Championship game."
"A&M is set up in a great position. They've got basically two tough games left on their schedule. Both of them are at home, and they don't even have to beat the Longhorns in order to get to Atlanta and play for an SEC title."
Some would easily push this off as another analyst's opinions, but maybe Klatt has a point here. Would making it to the SEC title game really be that simple? If A&M just wins out? And even if they don't beat Texas, are they still contenders for the title?
A crazy week last week saw Alabama and Tennessee take some shocking losses in SEC play, and Georgia lost to Alabama two weeks ago. With their win over Missouri, the Aggies are now 3-0 in SEC competition, putting them in prime position to do something special this year.
It's like Al Davis used to tell the Raiders: "Just win, baby."